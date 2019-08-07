Woman ‘objected to child marriage’ Port Elizabeth court hears

The 46-year-old daughter of a woman who has been charged with trafficking a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of a forced marriage, said on Tuesday that when she learnt about the arranged marriage she immediately disapproved of it, but could do nothing about it.



Testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court, the daughter, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, said she had been looking after the 13-year-old and sending her to school after they initially met in December 2014...

