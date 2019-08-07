Stutterheim farmworker hacked to death and cut in half with chainsaw

A Stutterheim farmworker accused of stealing a goat belonging to a neighbouring farmworker was hacked to death before his body was chopped in two with a chainsaw.

King William’s Town police cluster spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the police found the body cut in two pieces.

Three men, aged 23, 27 and 58, were arrested on Friday in connection with the July 27 kidnap and murder of Anele Somana, 30.

Mawisa said the three accused appeared at the Stutterheim magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and kidnapping.

The case was postponed to August 14 for a bail application, and the suspects were remanded in custody, she said.

Asked about the cause of the killing, Mawisa said: “There are allegations that he [victim] stole a goat a long time ago.”