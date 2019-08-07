Mystery of toddler death unresolved

Mystery still surrounds the little boy who died in Livingstone Hospital in Tuesday after a man brought him in for treatment and then fled.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday the toddler had been brought into the hospital that afternoon by an unknown man who said the child had fallen off a bed and needed urgent treatment.

The child died while doctors were checking him but when they approached the man to inform him, he ran out of the hospital, Van Rensburg said.

A post mortem would be conducted, she said.

Warrant Officer Neil Hendricks, who is handling the case, said on Wednesday he was still trying to trace the parents of the child or anyone else who could help with the case.

Anyone with any information in this regard should call Hendricks on 082-442-1816.

