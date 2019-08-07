Mountain of debt for controversial Durban high-rise

The developers of a controversial luxury block of flats on Currie Road in Durban’s Berea have been accused of being dishonest by claiming that the company could “trade its way” out of financial trouble through the sale of units.



In a pending court application it has been alleged that Serengeti Rise Industries was already insolvent when it applied to be placed in business rescue in March 2019...

