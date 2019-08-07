It’s all over for Walter Sisulu’s chick
The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden was swarming with visitors on Tuesday after the Black Eagle Project Roodekrans disclosed that its famous black eagle chick had died.
Over the past few weeks, crowds have gathered daily below the Witpoortjie waterfall at the garden in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, to watch nature’s laws redefined...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.