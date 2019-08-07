‘It won’t work’: experts on making Cape a war zone

PREMIUM

The military is nothing more than “VIP protection” for the police who have become fearful of conducting patrols in certain areas of Cape Town.



This was the analysis of speakers at Tuesday’s Institute for Security Studies seminar which looked at three weeks of army deployment on the Cape Flats amid the worst year for gang violence in Cape Town’s history...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.