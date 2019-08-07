Good Samaritans clean Pretoria streets trashed by strikers

Good Samaritans rolled up their sleeves and took it upon themselves to help clean up a "massive mess" after a municipal workers' strike left the Pretoria CBD littered with trash.

Dare To Love - a Christian organisation that aims to "take up the challenge to speak Grace and Truth into a world that desperately needs to hear" - was motivated by the scenes of anarchy in the CBD last week to help restore the city to working condition.

Workers demanding an increase of 18% left the administrative capital in a state of squalor, at times resembling a war-zone, with refuse trucks dumping rubbish in the streets.