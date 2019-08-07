ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa, says leaked e-mails 'calculated manoeuvre'

The ANC has come out in support of its president Cyril Ramaphosa, dismissing leaked e-mails as “nothing but a calculated manoeuvre to defocus and detract from the immediate task of socioeconomic issues and dealing with the challenges of our economy”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC was not aware of any illegality in Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign to become ANC president.

This comes after News24 revealed leaked e-mails from the CR17 campaign which showed that Ramaphosa was consulted by his campaign managers on names of some potential donors, despite the fact that he consistently denied that he was actively involved in the fundraising for his campaign.