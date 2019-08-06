WATCH | Sandton cop's latest anti-crime weapon: his marimba

Asked why he was playing a marimba rather than putting up posters to fight crime, Meyer told TimesLIVE his campaign needed to be appealing.

"People don't read, so this is a nice way to attract them. Sandton is a hot spot when it comes to cellphone theft and therefore people need to be vigilant."

Sandton is among the top five police stations identified in Gauteng as having a high incidence of cellphone theft in a survey conducted between April 1 and June 30.

Meyer plays every Monday and says the response from the public has been positive.

He warned that "people must avoid talking on their phones when in public spaces and they must not be isolated".

Meyer is determined to fight the scourge of crime in the area. "I will fight until the end."