News

Two children critical after bus overturns near Underberg, injuring 70 others

By Ernest Mabuza - 06 August 2019
Emergency services personnel attend to the accident scene on August 6 2019. More than 70 children were injured, two of them critically.
Emergency services personnel attend to the accident scene on August 6 2019. More than 70 children were injured, two of them critically.
Image: ER24

Seventy-two children were injured, two of them critically, when the school bus they were travelling in overturned near Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in Centocow Road. The children were rushed to the nearby St Apollinaris Hospital for initial treatment, ER24 said in a statement.

Medics found two children in a critical condition, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The children were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life-support interventions," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Once treated, the one critically injured patient was airlifted to a hospital by a private medical helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals."

Meiring said details surrounding the incident were unknown, but local authorites were investigating.

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem

Most Read

X