Thirteen police officers sent to jail in last three years, says MEC

A total of 13 police officers based in Gauteng were convicted of a variety of crimes in the last three financial years.

This was revealed in a written reply supplied by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to DA’s John Moody in the provincial legislature.

In the reply, Mazibuko said that 137 officers were arrested of which 124 were still waiting for trial in from the 2016/2017 to 2018/2019 financial year.

Crimes faced by police officers include theft, murder, attempted murder, corruption, robbery, reckless and negligent driving.