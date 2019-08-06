News

State to oppose bail for woman accused of smuggling liquid cocaine

By Orrin Singh - 06 August 2019
Liquid cocaine, with an estimated street value of R4m, was found concealed in shampoo bottles in the accused's luggage at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on July 29 2019.
Image: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

A 36-year-old woman charged with attempting to smuggle liquid cocaine worth R4m into the country made a brief appearance in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

Ntombizanele Yangaphi was arrested at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on an Emirates airline from Dubai on July 29 2019 after liquid cocaine, concealed in shampoo bottles, was found in her luggage.

She has been charged with dealing in as well as possession of drugs. 

The matter will proceed with a formal bail application, which is expected to be opposed by the state, on August 13.

Yangaphi will remain in custody until then. 

