Shack grave suspect sent to medical observation

The 28-year-old Vlakfonetin man accused of murdering and burying his 41-year-old lover in a shallow grave has been taken to a doctor for a medical observation.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said the 28-year-old was taken to a doctor as a standard procedure ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday morning.

“He is supposed to appear here at the Protea magistrate's court [in Soweto]. But the information we have from the station commander is that he needed to be taken to a doctor for a medical observation early in the morning. That’s why they delayed with the docket,” Mazibuko said.

She said this was done to prevent the suspect from claiming that he was assaulted by the police during questioning.

“Usually suspects will allege that they have been tortured so they had to take him to the doctor to verify he was not assaulted."

Mazibuko said her department conceded to the community’s request to providing them with a safety kiosk as the police station was far.

“They alleged that going to the police station is far so we sent a safety kiosk to them yesterday and we have also sent a team from Ikhaya Lethemba who will be able to get on record and open cases. Others said they have opened cases but their cases have not been investigated," she said.

“We are now putting together a specialised team to investigate cases that are gender-based [violence] related,” Mazibuko added.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said they made the discovery on Sunday following a tip-off from the woman's friend who was worried after she hadn't seen her friend for nearly two months. Masondo said the friend last saw the deceased in June.In July, she went to the deceased's boyfriend to find out about her whereabouts.

Masondo said the boyfriend told her that the deceased had found a job and was staying with her employer. On Saturday, however, after noticing that the woman had not returned home for almost two months, the friend called the police and reported her suspicions.

"Police responded swiftly and approached the boyfriend. Upon questioning the suspect, he pointed the police to a shallow grave inside the shack," Masondo said.

The police's search and rescue team was summoned to the scene and the woman's body was found in the shallow grave.The man was arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Masondo appealed for the 41-year-old’s family to come forth and identify her as she is believed to have come from QwaQwa in the Free State.