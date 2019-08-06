SABC staff who were Hlaudi’s pets could face a whipping

PREMIUM

A commission of inquiry into editorial interference at the SABC has recommended that the state broadcaster review all cases of employees who were fired, promoted or had their salaries increased irregularly by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.



The commission, set up in May last year and chaired by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe, released its final report at the SABC offices in Johannesburg on Monday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.