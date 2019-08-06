SABC staff who were Hlaudi’s pets could face a whipping
A commission of inquiry into editorial interference at the SABC has recommended that the state broadcaster review all cases of employees who were fired, promoted or had their salaries increased irregularly by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
The commission, set up in May last year and chaired by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe, released its final report at the SABC offices in Johannesburg on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.