R12m dagga-dealing suspects remain in jail pending bail application
The minibus driver who was bust allegedly transporting half a ton of high end dagga, valued at about R12.8m, will remain in custody pending a bail application.
Philasande Makangela, 32, was arrested on Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving was pulled over on the R56 between Dordrecht and Molteno at 8pm.
Makangela appeared in the Dordrecht Magistrate's Court on Monday and will remain in jail until next week.
Police have confirmed that Makangela is applying for legal aid assistance pending his bail application.
Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said the 57 bags of dagga, with a weight of 512,12kg, were confiscated and Makangela was arrested for dealing in dagga.
"It is alleged that the 'skunk' dagga, as it is also known because of it's high value, was loaded at Lusikisiki and on route to the Western Cape," she said.
Makangela will appear in the same magistrate's court on August 13 for his bail application.