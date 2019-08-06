R12m dagga-dealing suspects remain in jail pending bail application

The minibus driver who was bust allegedly transporting half a ton of high end dagga, valued at about R12.8m, will remain in custody pending a bail application.

Philasande Makangela, 32, was arrested on Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving was pulled over on the R56 between Dordrecht and Molteno at 8pm.

Makangela appeared in the Dordrecht Magistrate's Court on Monday and will remain in jail until next week.