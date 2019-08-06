Public asked to help find family of woman with 'many identities'

As government department after government department struck out in their attempts to identify her, authorities at Dora Nginza Hospital have now turned to the public in their efforts to identify a woman hospitalised there.

Hospital social worker Pamela Rubushe said she was now turning to the Nelson Mandela Bay community as her final hope after days of trying to find the woman's family.

"I hope she does have an identity document," she said.

"But we found out that her mother lived on the streets and she also turned to the streets."

She said she hoped that it was still possible to find the woman's relatives as she had nowhere to go.

Rubushe said the woman was brought to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services after she fell in the street.

She was discharged and social workers dropped her off "near Kwazakhele Clinic" as she insisted that her house was "around the corner".

She said that the woman then returned to the hospital claiming she was blind but doctors discovered that she was not.

"I think she just has nowhere to go," Rubushe said.

She said the woman refused or was unable to tell her what her ID number was or where her ID was.

She said the woman first told them her name was Nozipho and later Thandeka Monica Stofile but after enquiries with the police and Home Affairs, Rubushe believes that her surname probably is Mahala.

"We took her to the address she gave on a previous admission but the people who lived there said she used to stay there a long time ago but it is not her house anymore.

"Those people said we must go to Red Location where we found another house, but the woman in that house last saw her when she was 10 years old. She told us the woman's mother also lived on the streets.

"We want to help her but we are struggling," Rubushe said.

Rubushe said he has found out that the woman might have a daughter called Ntombekhaya Mahala.

"I was told she (Ntombekhaya ) went to Johannesburg a long time ago. We don't know if she is still alive."

She said another hospital file that was opened for her at Provincial Hospital had a fake address and used the ID number of someone who lives in Grahamstown.

"I am hoping someone would know her as she has nowhere else to go. We can't keep her in the hospital," Rubushe said.