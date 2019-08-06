News

Man found shot dead in parked car in Joburg

By Iavan Pijoos - 06 August 2019
The body of the man was found in a BMW at around 4am on Tuesday morning.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head in Booysens Reserve, south of Johannesburg, early on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Cpt Lorraine van Emmerik said the man was found in a BMW at around 4am. 

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

"We are investigating the case and are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward. Officers are still on the scene," said Van Emmerik.

