Irked judges give banks 3 bloody noses for ‘abuse’

PREMIUM

A third high court has told banks they are abusing the legal process by bypassing magistrates’ courts and taking bad-debt cases straight to a judge.



Last week’s Grahamstown High Court decision means banks have now been chastised for the practice in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo...

