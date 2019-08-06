Irked judges give banks 3 bloody noses for ‘abuse’
A third high court has told banks they are abusing the legal process by bypassing magistrates’ courts and taking bad-debt cases straight to a judge.
Last week’s Grahamstown High Court decision means banks have now been chastised for the practice in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo...
