Grey College sex abuse case could see school liable for R20m in damages

PREMIUM

Five pages of fury and pathos. It was an e-mail that Greg Mitchell knew he had to send if he ever planned to move on with his life. But the written confrontation wasn’t sent to just the e-mail address of the man who allegedly abused him when he was a child. Among the list of recipients was Mitchell’s father and his best friend, the alleged abuser’s wife and his new employer – and finally, the current headmaster of Grey College Primary School.



Mitchell claims he was groomed and sexually abused during his time at the prestigious Bloemfontein school in 1987, and only three decades later was he able to confront his former coach and form teacher, who had since moved to New Zealand...

