Faith Muthambi to face criminal charges after SABC probe: Everything you need to know

Former minister of communications Faith Muthambi is set to face criminal charges after the release of the SABC's report on editorial interference at the public broadcaster. The report, released on Monday, implicates several staff members and government officials.

Here is what you need to know:

Editorial interference

A commission of inquiry set up in May last year found that Muthambi and former board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala interfered in decision-making in the broadcaster's newsrooms.

The report stated that editorial executives took instructions from "people with no authority in the newsroom".

The commission also found that staff members Nothando Maseko, Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane and Nyana Molete were "pivotal" in the execution of instructions from former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former CE Jimi Matthews and former head of news Matthews Simon Tebele.

Motsoeneng has since rubbished the findings, saying people were out to tarnish his reputation and the good work he had done for the SABC.