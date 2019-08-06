Ambulance crew forced by mob to transport corpse to hospital

Two paramedics were attacked and beaten by a mob while their colleagues were forced to tamper with a murder scene by transporting a dead man to hospital.

The incident happened in Ramokonopi Section in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Saturday where the ambulance crew were responding to a stabbing call at a tavern.

According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi two paramedics who responded to the call were assaulted while attending to an injured man.

Ntladi said the mob believed to be friends with the injured man stabbed to death Mbongeni Seyise, 39, in revenge attack. They then apparently ordered another ambulance crew to contaminate Seyise's murder scene, insisting the paramedics transport his body to Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus.

"Our crew was beaten and assaulted by the mob when a second man was being attacked allegedly in revenge for the injured man," he said.

"It is alleged that the fight had started earlier in a tavern and escalated."

Seyise's family said they only heard of his tragic death on Sunday morning. His sister Odwa Nyibidyala said they last saw him on Friday.