Western Cape dam levels 'highest in four years'

Last year Cape Town residents were coming to terms with having to queue for water rations. Those days seem a distant memory now, with news that dams in the province have reached their highest levels in four years.

“Some major dams are already 100% full, while others like Clanwilliam Dam on the west coast have reported a second weekly increase of above 20% for the past week,” said Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, on Monday.

The total average level for dams across the province is now at just over 61% of their capacity, which is the fullest they have been since 2015 when levels reached more than 70%.

"Two years ago, on August 7 2017, the average dam level for the province was 28%. The Theewaterskloof Dam at that stage was only 22% full. Currently that dam is more than three times that level, at 66.5%,” said Bredell.