Water supply being restored to parts of Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Rand Water says technicians have repaired damaged sections of a steel pipeline that left parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni without water at the weekend.

“Overnight, we were able to repair all the damaged portions of the pipe. At about 5.30am, we started recommissioning the pipe. We are expecting that water will be fully restored in all areas later on today,” Rand Water said in a series of tweets on Monday.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and we urge for your continued support to use water sparingly as the system recovers. We are continuing to monitor the system and its recovery.”

Water tankers were sent to provide relief to households left without running water over the weekend, but some residents said they could not find the tankers.