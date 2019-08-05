Water supply being restored to parts of Joburg and Ekurhuleni
Rand Water says technicians have repaired damaged sections of a steel pipeline that left parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni without water at the weekend.
“Overnight, we were able to repair all the damaged portions of the pipe. At about 5.30am, we started recommissioning the pipe. We are expecting that water will be fully restored in all areas later on today,” Rand Water said in a series of tweets on Monday.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and we urge for your continued support to use water sparingly as the system recovers. We are continuing to monitor the system and its recovery.”
Water tankers were sent to provide relief to households left without running water over the weekend, but some residents said they could not find the tankers.
Good question. We never saw those water tanks that are supposedly put in place for us. I even went to check this morning there is nothing. @City_Ekurhuleni we are trying our best to be calm,but stop treating us like fools.— evelyn (@evelynmabokela) August 5, 2019
The list of affected areas included: Bedfordview, Wychwood, Primrose Hill, Dinwiddie, Northridge, Sunnyridge, Fishers Hill, Primrose, Isando, Glen Marais, Klopperpark, Kempton Park, Van Riebeeck Park, Spartan, Medley (Boksburg), Germiston Station, Spoornet East Industrial, Wadeville, Tembisa, President Park, Halfway House, Diepsloot, Rooihuiskraal, and Linmeyer.