Trial of alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso continues

The trial of alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused is expected to continue in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

This comes after judge Irma Schoeman postponed the matter on Friday to allow the state time to obtain an authorisation certificate to allow all the charges Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face to be heard in Port Elizabeth.

On Friday the trio said they would plead not guilty to the charges for offences alleged to have taken place in Port Elizabeth.

They would not plead at all to the others as they did not fall under the jurisdiction of the city's high court.

The previous authorisation certificate issued in April 2018 did not detail what the specific charges Omotoso and his co-accused face, did not have the case number on it, did not refer to a specific indictment and did not have it attached.

A new indictment, with further particulars to some of the alleged offences was issued in July 2019 and a new certificate is now required.