Traders explain why they attacked cops

About 20 minutes before police clashed with informal traders in the Johannesburg inner city last week, a group of 10 men in plain clothes and carrying assault rifles raided a building on Jeppe Street.

According to one of the informal traders, the men entered Nadibas Wholesale Market and allegedly targeted women and took money from some of the informal traders.

On Thursday, a video showing informal traders attacking police vehicles with rocks went viral on social media.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said officers had to tactically withdraw from the intelligence-driven operation targeting counterfeit goods in the inner city to avoid being forced to use live ammunition.

But informal traders have told Sowetan there are people targeting foreigners during the raids. They said the raids were led by someone they had seen before.

"He did not come with any search and seizure warrant as required by law.

"If he is really a brand representative, he should not be the one doing the raid but the police," said trader Tadesse Yemane.