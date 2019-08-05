Probe finds SABC was 'crippled by pain, anger and fear'

A commission of inquiry into interference at the South African Broadcasting Corporation has found that the national broadcaster suffered from the “capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff”.

The commission, set up in May last year, released its final report at the SABC offices in Johannesburg on Monday.

It found that the organisation was “crippled by pain, anger and fear”.

“The commission finds that the SABC suffered from the capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff and deflect the corporation from its mandate and its editorial policies,” the report says.

“The inquiry found an organisation crippled by pain, anger and fear; by frustration, anxiety and apathy; and by inattentiveness, detachment and helplessness."