Policewoman kills boyfriend

An Eastern Cape policewoman has been arrested and charged with murder after shooting dead her boyfriend of five months on Thursday evening.



Constable Nangamso Jayiya, 30, who is based at the NU1 police station in Mdantsane, on Sunday confirmed to the Dispatch that she indeed killed her “jealous” boyfriend Anele Veli, 33, claiming she did so in self-defence after he assaulted her first...

