Police find woman's body buried in boyfriend's shack in Vlakfontein

Gauteng police made a gruesome discovery when they found the body of a 41-year-old woman buried in a shallow grave inside a shack in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

The woman was reported missing in June.

"It is alleged that last month a friend of the deceased went to ask her boyfriend about the whereabouts of the deceased.

"The boyfriend responded by saying the deceased found a job and was staying with the employer," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Monday.

Masondo said the friend contacted police after realising the woman had not returned home after almost two months.

He said police acted swiftly and questioned the boyfriend, who confessed to burying the woman inside the shack.

A search and rescue team then found a woman's body in a shallow grave on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Seven members of the Khoza family were found dead and buried inside their Vlakfontein home in October 2018.