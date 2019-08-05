Fears grow at hospital of hell

Patients at a crumbling Nessie Knight Hospital in Qumbu live in terror that the hospital will collapse on them.

On May 24 2013, the department of health advertised the R300m upgrade of the hospital.

There is no sign that one cent of R300m was ever spent on this rundown hell.

Looking from the outside, one would be forgiven for believing that the building is, in fact, an abandoned building.

But patients are living inside it, trying to heal the trauma that brought them here in the first place, while hoping the hospital building will not finish them off.