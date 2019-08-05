EC mother sues for R1m after swab left inside womb

PREMIUM

Staff at a Port Elizabeth hospital have been accused of forgetting a medical swab inside a mother’s abdomen after she underwent an emergency caesarian section.



As a result, Martha Gouws said the wound turned septic and what was meant to be an enjoyable first few months with her baby girl was instead clouded with pain and discomfort, forcing her to undergo further surgery...

