Disney Africa investigates 'Winter in Disneyland' event in Polokwane

Disney Africa has distanced itself from the fake “Winter in Disneyland” event that took place in Polokwane over the weekend.

Hundreds of parents and children were left disappointed on Saturday after the event that took place at Airport Africa Lodge in Polokwane, Limpopo, failed to live up to the magic of Disney.

The poster for the event that was sold-out at TicketPro used classic fairytale Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse as well as Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen to entice ticket buyers.

In a brief statement sent to Sowetan, Disney Africa has promised to investigate.

“Disney Africa confirms that this event was neither run nor sanctioned by The Walt Disney Company Africa. We are currently investigating,” the statement read.

On Monday the promoter sent e-mails and text messages to angry parents with details of how they can get a refund.

The apology that Sowetan has seen reads: “On behalf of the promoter, we want to extend our sincerest apologies for the negative experience that you had at the event that was ultimately cancelled. All ticket holders will be refunded."

“If you have paid online this will be refunded back to the card used during the purchase. Please give 7-10 working days for the refund to reflect. If after this time no refund reflects, please contact me and I will follow up.

“If you have purchased tickets at an outlet or paid online InstantEFT, Snapscan or Masterpass – this will be refunded via EFT.”

Organisers ignored our phone calls and text message.