DA to lay charges against Faith Muthambi over SABC saga

"The findings of the commission of inquiry... indicate Muthambi not only violated the Broadcasting Act, which establishes the SABC as an independent institution, but also that she misled parliament during the SABC inquiry in 2016," the DA said in a statement.

During her testimony, Muthambi denied that she interfered in editorial decision-making at the public broadcaster.

"The DA will be laying criminal charges against Muthambi for her violation of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act for misleading parliament during the SABC inquiry. The report also revealed that the ANC has hovered over the decisions made at the SABC. The DA believes that the current board of the SABC must continue to enforce its independence," the opposition party said.

"The report must serve as a stern warning to the ANC not to engage in political interference at the SABC... A fully independent SABC is in the interests of all South Africans."