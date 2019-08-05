Call for fin fish farm to be scrapped

The Wildlife Society has called for the government to scrap its plan to farm fin fish in Algoa Bay and rather to rehabilitate the polluted Swartkops Estuary to restore its value as a natural fish nursery.

Speaking at a public participation meeting in the Port Elizabeth city hall about the government’s proposed Aquaculture Development Zone (ADZ) on Wednesday, Wildlife and Environment Society Algoa Bay branch chair Gary Koekemoer questioned why fin fish was being considered at all.

“Why this insistence? You’re trying to impose a solution on the bay instead of understanding the conditions and planning around that.

“We are calling for shellfish across all three sites and at the same time rehabilitating the Swartkops Estuary to allow it to assume its natural role as a nursery for fish.”

The public participation meeting was the first since consultancy Anchor Environmental submitted a revised application on behalf of the fisheries department two weeks ago.

The department’s preferred option now is for shellfish operations at two sites – off Summerstrand and north of the Port Elizabeth Harbour – and a fin fish operation off the Ngqura Harbour.

Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds regional manager Stacey Webb said the proximity of the Ngqura ADZ site to the breeding colonies of the endangered African penguin on Algoa Bay’s offshore islands was of serious concern.

Anchor environmental senior consultant Ken Hutchings said his team was aware of the seriousness of this issue.

“There is a threat that penguins could become entangled in the nets around the fin fish cages,” he said.

Coega Development Corporation environmental manager Andrea Shirley said there was already an approved aquaculture development site at Coega, and asked why the department had not considered this as an alternative.

Fisheries department manager Andrea Bernatzeder said a land-side ADZ would be much more expensive.

“We have to look at economic reality. We’re pursuing both land-side and offshore ADZs to create an enabling environment.”

Shena Wilmot, of the Port Elizabeth Metro Bed & Breakfast Association, said the possibility of jobs generated by an untried offshore aquaculture enterprise should be weighed against jobs that could still be lost in the city’s important and established tourism industry.

Related to this point, audience member Werner Smit earlier questioned the Ngqura site and how it would affect the new Addo Elephant National Park Marine Protected Area.

Retired fisherman Chris Jordaan said Nelson Mandela Bay would benefit if the aquaculture zone infrastructure was manufactured locally.

The department’s application can be viewed on the Anchor Environmental website.

Public comment on the document should be sent to info@anchorenvironmental.co.za and must be with the consultant by August 28.