Bean counters mark lunch No 770 for Bay Accountants Lunch Club

Seven hundred and seventy.

That is how many lunches the Port Elizabeth Accountants Lunch Club has hosted since its inception in 1949.

The chartered accountants and auditors’ club met at the Boardwalk on Friday to celebrate the 70th anniversary since its formation as The Brown Bag Club just before the end of World War 2.

The first name was derived from the packaging used for packed lunches and partners would meet at different offices on Friday afternoon.

The club now hosts 11 lunches a year on the first Friday of the month, rotating the hosting between each member.

Speaking at the event, Davide Browne, who joined in 1970, said the activities of the club were peculiar but it served as a space to exchange views and pass on knowledge.

“After WW2, various of our members had come back from acts of service and once the hostilities ended some of our members were out of touch with the industry,” he said.

“It was not so much comradery, but it was a place [where] one could bounce off technical questions and a place to share ideas.”

Having served as the club’s secretary for 45 years until April 2018, Browne said it had been a pleasure seeing the lunches develop to include an annual sports day.

The club’s secretary, Simone Mao-Cheia, said she hoped to grow the membership from today’s more than 60.

“Our members consist of auditors who are in practice as well as chartered accountants who are in commerce.

“In the past, it was maledominated, which is the nature of the profession, but now we are old and young members but we are hoping to grow our young membership here.”

Mao-Cheia, a former PKF partner, said all major firms in the city were represented, as was Nelson Mandela University’s School of Accounting.

“It’s really a good way to network with like-minded people and speak about issues that concern the fraternity.”

Host of the Friday’s threecourse buffet was Jonathan Comely, a managing partner at Mazars, who said: “What we have here is unique.”