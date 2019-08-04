Joint-operation signals support to stop crime in Swartkops area

Police arrested a dozen drunk drivers and swooped on taverns in Wells Estate following a successful anti-crime motorcade organised in conjunction with the Swartkops Community Policing Forum on Saturday night.

The action began at 8pm on Saturday when participants of the motorcade gathered in Bluewater Bay, forum chairman Nolan Mathura said on Sunday.

The initiative was organised with the support of Swartkops Police Station commmander Lt-Col John Perils and included SAPS members from the station, the Port of Ngqura and the airwing.

It also included metro and traffic police, the Bluewater Bay neighbourhood watch and Atlas and Seagate Security, he said.

“We put the sirens on and moved at a low speed through Bluewater Bay, Swartkops village, Wells Estate, Markman Township and St George’s Strand.”

“The intention was to raise crime awareness and to communicate to the criminals that the authorities are there watching for them.

“It was our second motorcade and like the first it was very successful. People waved and brought their chairs outside to sit and watch us pass.”

After the motorcade finished at 10pm, the group split up and two teams of police, supported by members of the Swartkops Community Policing Forum, manned a road block in Grahamstown Road opposite the station, and also returned to Wells Estate, Mathura said.

“A police helicopter was deployed to provide an eye in the sky and to light up operations as the ground team visited the different taverns in Wells Estate to check for licenses.

“The different premises were founded to all have the necessary documentation.

“At the road block, however, 12 motorists were arrested for drunk driving.”