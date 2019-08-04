News

Body found on Table Mountain identified as that of missing woman

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2019
Table mountain. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The body of a woman found by a tour guide on Table Mountain has been identified as that of missing Cape Town lecturer Sakina Grimwood.

Grimwood, 32, from Newlands, was reported missing on Wednesday. She was a lecturer at Varsity College.

SABC news reported on Sunday that a tour guide had found her near a steep cliff at Platteklip Gorge on Friday. Rescue teams used a helicopter to retrieve the body.

The Pink Ladies, which had circulated information about Grimwood being missing, conveyed its condolences and sympathy to the parents, family and friends.

Police said a postmortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

