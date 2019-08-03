Mom badly burnt after accidentally making turpentine bomb

Helen Nuss, 50, inadvertently created a turpentine bomb in her own lounge in Hout Bay, Cape Town, as she tried to give the wood in her fireplace some help.

She now has severe burn wounds, and as Murphy's Law would have it, she had changed medical aids in July - which meant three months of exclusion before she would qualify for treatment.

“It was a stupid mistake,” she told TimesLIVE before being admitted to hospital on Friday.

“I was trying to light a fire in our fireplace. The wood was wet and it wasn’t catching alight.”

Last Saturday, Nuss took a five-litre bottle of turpentine, intending to throw some on the fire, but “the entire bottle became a bomb that literally exploded”.

She was thrown across her lounge as her face, left ear, neck, both hands, right thigh and head of hair went up in flames.

Around 20% of her body sustained second and third-degree burns.

Her 20-year-old son and his friend doused the flames with a hosepipe.