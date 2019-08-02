New rules for political party funding are ‘impractical’, says DA

PREMIUM

The Democratic Alliance has come out guns blazing against the IEC’s proposed draft regulations on transparent political party funding, saying it would require “an army of bookkeepers” to declare smaller donations.



The main opposition has specifically targeted one draft regulation, which seeks to compel political parties represented in parliament to publicly disclose donations of more than R100,000, while submitting records of lesser amounts to the IEC, saying it was simply impractical to implement...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.