New app will help schools access vital information in an emergency

New tool for pupils just what the doctor ordered

A health, wellness and safety smartphone app to assist teachers and pupils with first aid knowledge is in the works and will be available to all schools in South Africa in 2020.



The KeepSafe Schools app founded by Port Elizabeth doctor Rufaro Nyamuda will allow users to store pupils’ emergency contacts and health-related information to access during emergencies at school...

