Lion, tiger carcasses found in freezer, cubs euthanased at SA breeding farm

The owner of a lion breeding farm in the North West will face fresh charges under the Animals Protection Act after cubs were allegedly found on the property in a "devastating physical condition".

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said inspectors from its wildlife protection unit had obtained a warrant to visit the farm.

During a previous inspection in April, inspectors said they found lions in small enclosures, with inadequate shelter, no water and filthy, parasitic conditions.

The NSPCA said at the time that 27 lions and a caracal were unable to properly groom themselves.

Two lion cubs, unable to walk and suffering from an apparent neurological condition, were removed for veterinary treatment.

During the latest inspection, in July, the NSPCA said inspectors found "minimal improvement" in conditions at the farm.