‘Cyril’s being aggressive’

Intimidation tactics adopted by Ramaphosa in legal battle with public protector, says Mpofu

PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was using undue aggression against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, advocate Dali Mpofu charged in court on Thursday.



He was speaking as Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane squared off in court over whether the remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan – as per the public protector’s recommendations – had been implemented or not...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.