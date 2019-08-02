‘Cyril’s being aggressive’
Intimidation tactics adopted by Ramaphosa in legal battle with public protector, says Mpofu
President Cyril Ramaphosa was using undue aggression against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, advocate Dali Mpofu charged in court on Thursday.
He was speaking as Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane squared off in court over whether the remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan – as per the public protector’s recommendations – had been implemented or not...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.