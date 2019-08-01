New fish farm design questioned

Economic feasibility and the effect on the endangered African penguin emerged as major themes at a public meeting about government’s proposed aquaculture development zone (ADZ) on Wednesday night.

The alternatives of a land-based ADZ or rehabilitating the polluted Swartkops Estuary to restore its role as a natural nursery for fish were also debated at the meeting, which was hosted by Anchor Environmental consultants and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The public meeting was the first since the consultant submitted a revised application on behalf of the fisheries department a fortnight ago.

The department’s preferred option now is for shellfish operations at two sites – off Summerstrand and north of the Port Elizabeth Harbour – and a fin fish operation off the Ngqura Harbour.

Coastal Environmental Trust chairman Dr Peter Schwartz said the wave action at Bell Buoy Reef 2km offshore close to the proposed Summerstrand ADZ site was sometimes ferocious and this needed to be taken into account.

“The waves get to 30 feet high on occasion. When this happens the tubes are big enough for a double-decker bus to drive through.”

Related to this phenomenon southeasterly gales also needed to be considered, he said.

In the 1980s a hobie cat event was staged at Hobie Beach and the organisers, against the advice of the then Port Elizabeth Beach Front Protection Group, floated a bank of car tyres in front of the surf to break the waves.

“Three days later with the next big southeasterly thousands of tyres were torn loose.”

“You need to consider what waves and wind will do to any aquaculture infrastructure and who will be held accountable in the case of a huge ‘infrastructure spill’ if equipment breaks loose.

“Millions of rand would need to be put down up front to cover the cost of any clean up and this should be factored in to any economic assessment of the project.”

Replying to this concern and a similar one raised by oceanographer Dr Eckart Schuman about the Ngqura site, Ken Hutchings of Anchor Environmental said the incoming marine farmer would have to invest in suitable infrastructure.

“It will be more expensive but I’m sure there is an engineering solution.”

Ken Hutchings of Anchor Environmental emphasised that the department was looking to facilitate sustainable marine development rather than seeking to develop itself, and private investors would need to get involved if the application was approved.

Vera Massie, also of Anchor, said concerns submitted reflected a public outcry especially about the Summerstrand site and the perceived potential for shark attacks, the possible damage to the bay’s ecology and water quality that would result.

Iron Man had warned it would pull out of Port Elizabeth if the original proposed zone for fin fish farming went ahead because of the shark attack perception issue, she said.

“So the new application is seen as a compromise. There is still a need for jobs in Port Elizabeth.”

Shena Wilmot of the Port Elizabeth Metro Bed & Breakfast Association said the possibility of jobs generated by an untried offshore aquaculture enterprise should be weighed against jobs that could still be lost in the city’s important and established tourism industry.

Related to this point Werner Smit earlier questioned the Ngqura site and how it would affect the new Addo Elephant National Park Marine Protected Area and its potential to attract tourists.

Another member of the audience, however, said the ADZ would be an important jobs catalyst.

“China generates huge numbers of jobs in aquaculture. We have the necessary regulations to deal with any problems. I support this project.”

Retired fisherman Chris Jordaan said Nelson Mandela Bay would benefit if the ADZ infrastructure was manufactured locally.

Zimasa Jika, Daff aquaculture operations deputy director said this could be a possibility as almost all the aquaculture infrastructure for the projects in Saldanha Bay had been manufactured there.

Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds regional manager Stacey Webb said the proximity of the Ngqura site to the breeding colonies of the endangered African penguin on Algoa Bay’s offshore islands was of serious concern.

“We would like a risk assessment done.”

Hutchings said his team was aware of the seriousness of this issue.

“There is a threat that penguins could become entangled in the nets around the fin fish cages, so the mesh must be small enough to prevent this.”

Coega Development Corporation environmental manager Andrea Shirley said there was already an approved aquaculture development site at Coega and asked why the department had not considered this as an alternative.

Fisheries department manager Andrea Bernatzedersaid a land-side ADZ would be much more expensive.

“We have to look at economic reality. We’re pursuing both land-side and offshore ADZs to create an enabling environment and give investors a choice.”

Wildlife and Environment Society Algoa Bay branch chairman Gary Koekemoer questioned why fin fish was being considered at all.

“Why this insistence? You’re trying to impose a solution on the bay instead of understanding the conditions and planning around that.

“We are calling for shellfish across all three sites and at the same time rehabilitating the the Swartkops Estuary to allow it to assume its natural role as a nursery for fish.”

The department’s application can be viewed on the Anchor Environmental website. Public comment must be with the consultant August 28, and should be sent to info@anchorenvironmental.co.za