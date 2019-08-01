Man killed in gang shooting

A Port Elizabeth man was shot in the head with a shotgun in the latest gang-related shooting in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

Whaylon-Lee Claasen, 23, was shot dead shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Claasen and his girlfriend were inside their shack at the back of a house in Zimdahl Street, Gelvandale, when they heard a knock on the door.

“Claasen opened the door and the suspect, whose face was covered, entered the shack. One other person was standing at the door. Claasen was forced onto the floor and shot twice in his head,” she said.

“The murder is believed to be gang-related. However, at this stage, the reason for the murder is unknown.”

Naidu said the newly formed Anti-Gang Unit had been roped in to help track down the culprits.

A case of murder is being investigated.