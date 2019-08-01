Cops uncover murder link to truck hijackers

The gang who allegedly shot and killed a truck driver during a botched hijacking last week, have been positively linked to the murder.

The arrest comes after a gang - using flashing blue lights fitted onto a vehicle, as well as wearing reflective vests - pulled the truck over on the N2 near the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) on July 22.

The gang is believed to have been targeting copper worth about R2m that was being transported from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

The following day, the body of ESAR Transport Company truck driver, Absalom Mnisi, 53, was found alongside the N2 where the hijacking had taken place.

The gang was caught with a network signal-jamming device plugged into the lighter socket of the truck in what appears to be a failed attempt to scramble the tracking device and cellphone signals.

The suspects appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court shortly after being caught while off-loading the hijacked truck in Makepeace Crescent, Perseverance, behind an abandoned warehouse.

On July 25, Akhona Ntile, 27, Mpumelelo Dike, 31, Sithembile Dyasi, 41, Mziyanda Ngese, 30, and Benati Thembani, 34, were charged with being in possession of stolen property following their arrest.

At the time, two suspects escaped and are still on the run.

Beetge said detectives have since linked the group to being directly involved in the murder.

“They will be appearing in the same court next week where additional charges of murder and hijacking will be added. A hunt is still on for the two suspects who escaped,” he said.

“Leads are being followed up and arrests are expected to be made. Additional charges could be added as the probe continues.”

The incident raised questions about several hijackings in the Bay over the past year where a vehicle with flashing blue lights were used to pull off drivers before they were hijacked.

In 2018, several incidents where trucks were pulled over by criminals posing as police officials using blue lights, were reported.

The bust was made after a former ESAR truck driver happened to be driving past at the time and saw the group of men with reflective vests and a white vehicle with flashing blue light, fighting with the driver.

Beetge said investigations were ongoing and that detectives were still busy ascertaining if they were connected to any other robberies.

Beetge confirmed that the men were all from Port Elizabeth.

The men will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on August 8 for murder, hijacking and possession of stolen property.