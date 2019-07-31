'We argued, then I left': Phoenix man recalls last words with slain fiancée

Padayachee said he had been in the process of finding a new place for them, explaining that they had previously been living together but had moved out after an attempted break-in and the expiry of their lease.

He appeared anxious and fidgety as he told the court of the safety concerns he had about the Govindsamy home. “I don’t think it was safe. It was a common thing where they would leave the kitchen gate locked, but not the door. Someone could easily reach in and grab the keys,” he said.

After Padayachee, maintenance supervisor Mohammed Aken Hoosen took the stand. He told the court that on the day of the murders, he had heard a single scream from a girl, coming from the direction of flat 29.

"I walked towards the flats and I heard one scream. It was a female child's voice. I didn’t go check because in our job we are not allowed to go into people’s flats," said Hoosen.

He added that while on his lunch break that day, he had seen a man matching Pillay's description entering the complex and walking in the direction of flat 29.

“I was at work at 10am and my guys were cleaning the complex. At 2pm was my lunch break and [while on lunch] I saw a guy with a blue baseball jacket and jeans walking past me. I saw him go between flats 30 and 29,” said Hoosen.

The matter is under way in the Durban high court, where Lt-Col Mohammed Fazal Rajak, the first to respond to the crime scene, is testifying.