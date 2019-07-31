New Marguerite Poland book inspires series of Xhosa tapestries
Celebrated author’s work brings together two Eastern Cape communities linked by events of the past
A new book by celebrated author Marguerite Poland has inspired a series of tapestries and brought together two communities linked by history.
The Keiskamma Trust began working on the tapestries after its founder, Dr Carol Hofmeyr, read a manuscript of Poland’s latest book, A Sin of Omission...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.