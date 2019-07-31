Indian coffee magnate's body found by river

The body of a billionaire Indian coffee magnate who went missing amid financial troubles was found by a river in southern India, police said Wednesday.

V.G. Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain that beat Starbucks at its own game in India, was last seen Monday next to the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru and reported missing soon after by his chauffeur.

Authorities launced a major search operation, and a fisherman found the body on the bank of the river.

"Siddhartha's body was found early this morning," Sasikanth Senthil, deputy commissioner of South Karnataka police, told AFP

"We have sent his body for post mortem analysis now and are awaiting results."