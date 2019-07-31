Hawks raid dagga lab in upmarket Constantia as Cape Flats murders continue unabated

“Computers and the lab equipment as well as R180,000 in cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime were also seized and are subject to further investigation.”

On Monday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the murder toll over “payday weekend” (last weekend) comprised victims of 21 shootings, 20 stabbings and five other attacks.

He said this showed the deployment of troops in gang hot spots on the Cape Flats was not enough to end crime.

“The police, all levels of government and the public all have a role to play in helping reduce the scourge of crime in our city,” said Winde.

Anti-crime activists in the Cape Flats told IOL on Wednesday that soldiers were behaving like “headless chickens”, and were conducting short operations when what was needed was a permanent presence in troubled communities.