Gauteng to have grade R in all public primary schools - Panyaza Lesufi

The Gauteng education department will be expanding grade R to all public primary schools, regardless of their socio-economic status.

This was announced by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during the presentation of his budget in the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday.

To grow and thrive, Lesufi said, young children required nurturing, responsive, stable, predictable and stimulating environments. “During early childhood years, more than at any other time in life, learning is holistic,” he said.

Lesufi said the province was close to ensuring that all schools had grade R classes, adding that a number of studies showed the long-term benefits of early childhood education.

He said Gauteng was committed to improving early childhood development, and more children were accessing this crucial building block of learning.