Gasa challenges employers to place women in leadership roles at work

Why is it that the same women who competently govern their households are not trusted with decision-making positions in the workplace?

This was the daring question posed by The Elilox managing director professor Bridgette Gasa at the Nelson Mandela University's annual youth convention Wednesday morning.

Gasa challenged current and future employers to be intentional about placing women in positions of leadership in the workplace in order to concretely dismantle gender inequalities in SA.

"There are critical, practical steps that need to be taken to dismantle gender inequality and while some strategies may differ in implementation tools, they at least must be similar in content.

"I'm not going to make a competition about who makes the most decisions in the household but in areas of governance we need to be intentional in placing women in areas that allow them to be the decision makers that they are," Gasa said.

She called for transparency, trust, strategic support and having consideration for life, work and family.

Women were more comfortable in spaces that operated in transparency, she said.

"As women we feel better when engaging in an environment where there is transparency.

"Any employer who sees my capabilities beyond the fact that I'm a woman and creates an enabling environment for me in which to plant, I will do far more."

While acknowledging the vast nature of gender inequality presently, Gasa said she appreciated the progress the country has made over the years.

"It's a pity that our biology is used as a disincentive in the workplace," she said.

Gasa’s talk came after that of Wits University chancellor Dr Judy Dlamini who referenced several successful youth enterprises as examples of innovative ideas the youth ought to be inspired by.

"Young people should do away with the idea that they need to come up with this idea in order to be recognised. I use the likes of The Lazy Makoti author and chef Mogau Seshoene who founded her business based on her passion for cooking.

"You can use your talent to create a business and create jobs."

Dlamini encouraged youth to make use of government and private incentives such as SA SME Fund and Harambee that are there to create jobs and there to assist budding entrepreneurs.

"In spite of many challenges that we have as a country, we have come a long way," Dlamini said.